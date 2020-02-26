Strictly star Gemma Atkinson shares gorgeous new home video

Gemma Atkinson shared the cutest new video to Instagram on Wednesday which showed her cuddled up with two much-loved family members: her dogs! In the short clips, the Emmerdale star panned her phone camera to show her dogs sitting happily on a grey sofa, wagging their tails and attempting to lick each other's faces as she laughed. She then put her arms around the dog closest to her and drew him close. Before posting, Gemma added a red heart gif – bless!

The actress lives in greater Manchester with her pets, Norman and Ollie, her partner Gorka Marquez and their daughter, Mia Louise, who was born on 4 July last year. The star met Gorka when she appeared on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2017, reaching the final with pro dancer Aljaz Skorjanec. The couple started dating after the series ended, and in early 2019 announced they were expecting a baby together.

Gemma shares her dogs and daughter Mia with Strictly dancer Gorka Marquez

In early February, Gemma shared to Instagram that it was the two-year anniversary of Gorka asking her to be his girlfriend, which she celebrated by posting never-before-seen photos from their relationship, including a snap of her partner with a mug that read: "You had me at 'Hola'," a reference to Gorka's Spanish heritage. In the caption, Gemma gushed: "Two years ago today you asked me to 'be your girlfriend'. I'm glad I said yes. Thanks for everything Gorks. For being so kind and patient (even when I was mean whenever I was hungry during the last trimester)."

While they're clearly in love, Gemma has previously shared that she and Gorka are in no rush to get married. Speaking to HELLO! back in October, the former Hollyoaks actress said: "I'm not really too fussed about being Mrs Marquez and being married. We will get married one day I'm sure. But I've not really pictured myself in a big white frock, it's a lot of faff." She added: "We could maybe just go to a registry office and do it."

