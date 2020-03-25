Helen Glover shared some sad family news on Wednesday, revealing that her dad, Jim, has been financially affected by COVID-19. The Olympic rower sent her well wishes to small businesses as she admitted her father's ice-cream shop has been forced to remain closed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Posting a photo of his shop's sign, which read: "Hopefully only temporary closure! Best wishes! Jim Glover. Please keel well!" Helen wrote: "Sad times :-( My dad's ice cream shop has been closed all winter and would normally now be gearing up for Easter opening. Thinking of, and sending good luck to small businesses out there."

Many of Helen's followers expressed their sadness, with some promising to visit the shop once he reopens. One said: "Oh that's sad I adore his ice cream. Newlyn is a favourite of mine. I will go back when all this is over x." Another responded: "Will be sure to pay a visit once normal service resumes with life." A third added: "I love that ice cream shop hope to see him open soon, once all of this horrible situation is better xx."

Helen welcomed twins in January

Helen is currently self-isolating at home along with the majority of the UK after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a nationwide lockdown on Monday night. Thankfully, the mum-of-three has her newborn twins, Kit and Willow, to keep her busy. The Olympian and her husband, wildlife presenter Steve Backshall, revealed the exciting news of their twins' arrival exclusively to HELLO! Online in January. Helen, 33, gave birth to a boy and a girl on Thursday 16 January.

Helen shares three children with husband Steve Backshall

The couple exclusively said: "We are so excited to welcome the babies to our family! It is going to be a learning curve for us juggling the two of them and Logan, but we are already loving the journey." Over on Instagram, Helen also shared a gorgeous photo of her twins' tiny feet, writing: "We're gonna need a bigger boat! Welcome to the world little ones. Your big brother is already setting the pace and is so pleased to meet you. Tips for surviving 3 under 2 on a postcard please."

