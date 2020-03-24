The rapid spread of COVID-19 has left many of us in unchartered territory, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordering a UK lockdown on Monday night in the hope to halt the spread of the coronavirus. Pubs, clubs, restaurants and even schools have closed down for the foreseeable future, with citizens told they must not leave the house unless it is to shop for food, exercise (once a day outdoors) seek medical help or to work if you cannot do so from home. While many of us are struggling to keep ourselves entertained, home-school or even work during self-isolation, we can take some comfort knowing that we are not alone – celebrities are finding it tough too! Let's take a look at some who are finding lockdown difficult.

Ruth Langsford

WATCH: Ruth Langsford shares emotional moment with mum on Mother's Day

Like many people, Ruth Langsford struggled to be apart from her mum on Mother's Day – but she didn't let social distancing stop her from paying her mum a visit. Ruth shared an emotional clip showing her outside her mum's window, with the pair sweetly embracing through the pane of glass. "Happy Mother's Day," Ruth can be heard saying. "This is rather odd, isn't it?... Awww. We miss you." Alongside the clip, the This Morning presenter wrote: "Locked down but not forgotten! Happy Mother's Day Mum… love her!"

Fearne Cotton

Fearne Cotton opened up in an Instagram video on Tuesday about her difficulties in adjusting to self-isolation with a blended family. The TV star – who shares two stepchildren, Arthur, 18, and Lola, 14, with husband Jesse Wood – admitted not seeing them for "god knows how long" would be a struggle for her and her family, including her two biological kids with Jesse, Rex, seven, and Honey, four. She said: "I'm just home-schooling Rex today, he's doing great. There's so many things I want to say, first of all, how can we ever show our gratitude to the NHS and what they're doing? It's impossible. Their strength and resilience that we are witnessing makes me deeply emotional."

Fearne Cotton spoke of her 'blended family'

She added: "Also, to all the people who are still out there having to work, my cousin Katie Cotton is out there, schooling the kids of key workers. Thank you so much to all the teachers. Also, I, like many of you are part of a blended family and after last night's announcement it's really difficult to know how to play that because my stepkids come and go from both houses, from our house to their mum and stepdad's. From what we've read, I think the best approach to take is as long as both sets of parents, or children, have no symptoms and haven't had for the last two weeks, we should be able to continue having the kids dropped off or picking them up so that we can spend time with them, because the thought of not seeing them for god knows how long is tricky. So much love to you all, stay home and stay safe."

Emma Willis

Like many parents now faced with home-schooling their children after Prime Minister Boris Johnson closed schools – except for children of key workers – Emma Willis admitted she has a newfound respect for teachers. On Monday, she shared a photo showing her two eldest children hard at work at a large dining table, with son Ace being supervised by his dad, Matt Willis. With pens, pencil cases and work sheets spread out in front of them, Ace, eight, and Isabelle, ten, certainly looked diligent in their studies. "Day 1… homeschooling," Emma, 44, wrote, adding a scared face emoji. Later, Emma said during an Instagram chat with Ricky Wilson from the Kaiser Chiefs: "Already after day one, I appreciate those teachers so much." The presenter also admitted she was worried she would run out of printer ink for the lesson plans.

Emma Willis has a newfound respect for teachers

Stacey Solomon

Stacey Solomon admitted her Mother's Day was a "strange one", but did take some comfort that she could spend it with her children. Sharing a photo on Sunday of herself with her three boys, Stacey wrote: "Happy Mother’s Day. It’s been a strange one, but nothing compared to being a key worker in this country fighting to keep everybody safe. So in the grand scheme of things I feel so lucky and grateful to be at home with my family. I hope you’re all ok and not feeling too overwhelmed with it all. Shout out to every kind of mum today... Never forget you’re doing an incredible job. Love you all."

Ashley Banjo

Ashley Banjo is expecting his second child in a couple of weeks

Dancing on Ice judge Ashley Banjo voiced his concerns about welcoming his second child with wife Francesca in just a couple of weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic. Sharing his worries on Instagram, the Diversity star captioned a photo of himself and Francesca showing off her huge baby bump. He wrote: "I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t worried... A baby due in a couple of weeks, in what is likely to be moving towards the peak of what’s to come. Rose is still only one and me and @francescabanjo will be on our own with both of them in isolation for safety. No doubt it’s going to be tough... But for us this cloud has a very silver lining. We are so close to meeting our second little one! Sending nothing but love and positive vibes out to you all."

Dee Koppang

Dermot O'Leary and Dee Koppang are expecting their first child this year

Dermot O'Leary's pregnant wife Dee Koppang admitted self-isolation has left her in a "major baby online rabbit hole of research". The TV producer asked her Instagram followers for some advice on parenting ahead of welcoming her first child. Dee, who announced her pregnancy in February, told her Instagram followers on Tuesday: "Hey. Would love to hear your baby/nursery related recommends please for isolation online rabbit hole...! Any lovely independent brands etc."

Matt Evers

Matt Evers admitted self-isolation was affecting his mental health

Dancing on Ice star Matt Evers has been self-isolating after admitting he has been experiencing coronavirus-like symptoms. But the lockdown, he admits, is taking a toll on his mental health. "I've been very sick for the past five days. I've been having flu symptoms and been really spaced out," he told The Sun over the weekend. "I've been down, thinking what am I? Who am I? I can't get home to my family in the States too, I have elderly parents so I've been feeling pretty helpless."

