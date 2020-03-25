Good Morning Britain star Piers Morgan made the most generous offer to NHS doctors, nurses and other staff live on air on the breakfast show on Wednesday. Speaking during an interview with Location, Location, Location presenter Kirstie Allsopp from her home in Devon, the 54-year-old pledged to cover the cost of healthcare workers who are charged parking fees on hospital grounds during the coronavirus pandemic.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre reveals he and doctor wife Emily are staying in separate rooms

The dad-of-four announced: "I will say now to any health worker, during the future of this crisis, however long it lasts, if any of you get a parking ticket at a hospital where you're working, I will pay it for you, I will pay it, and I will then go to the government and have the battle, you don't get involved. Send it here to Good Morning Britain and I will pay the parking ticket." Kirstie nodded approvingly and added a generous offer of her own: "I will go halves with you on those parking tickets, Piers I totally get that," she said. Piers shared the clip to his Instagram page, adding the caption: "A pledge to all NHS workers."

MORE: Piers Morgan reveals the sweet way his young daughter is helping him tackle the coronavirus

Piers also shared the amazing moment on Instagram

In the comments, interior designer Kelly Hoppen also pledged her support, writing: "Count me in, I’ll also help pay any parking tickets given #ipledge." The broadcaster's fans quickly chimed in to share how impressed they were with his stance. A member of NHS staff was especially moved, and posted an emotional message to thank Piers, which read: "What a man!!!! All this you are doing for us NHS workers is so appreciated it a totally reduced me to tears. You are a very kind man and I hope you see this comment. From my fellow NHS workers and myself THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR FIGHTING OUR CORNER [heart emoji]."

READ: Good Morning Britain crisis as Susanna Reid confirms she is self-isolating amid coronavirus fears

Other followers added: "You are becoming the strongest and loudest voice on this! (Corona) Well done," "You really are amazing need more people like you standing up for the public," and: "My son just said Piers Morgan for PM!!!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.