Olly Murs proved he was every inch the doting boyfriend by pulling out all the stops for his girlfriend Amelia Tank's 28th birthday on Wednesday. Taking to his Instagram Stories to share a series of videos, the Voice UK judge surprised his love with a delicious breakfast and a huge pile of presents. He aptly played It's My Birthday by will.i.am and Cody Wise on in the background. "It's YOUR birthday," Olly could be heard singing.

The singer also posted a snap of Amelia with her gifts, and wrote: "Yep, I've put her present in this box." Olly clearly was unable to buy some wrapping paper during the coronavirus lockdown, but was prepared enough to grab a present! Since confirming their romance on New Year's Day, Olly has been sharing snippets into their relationship.

Earlier this week, the 35-year-old star revealed that the couple were trying new things to keep themselves occupied during self-isolation - such as playing harmless pranks on one another. Kicking things off, Olly tried to frighten Amelia by sneaking into their bedroom's ottoman. However, his bodybuilder girlfriend was quick to see what he was up to as she walked into the room in a fit of giggles. "MASSIVE FAIL, tried scaring her," the pop star simply wrote in the caption. In a bid to get her own back, she then managed to successfully get him by creeping up behind him in the hallway. "IT'S WAR," Olly warned.

Earlier this month, Olly admitted that he was "punching above his weight" during his appearance on Loose Women. "I'm really happy I've got a great girlfriend who's just amazing to me," he began, adding: "I definitely am [punching above my weight], she's a rocket." The pop star continued: "We just had an instant connection and I think you do when you find someone you genuinely care about. I'm really happy, hopefully she stays with me!"

