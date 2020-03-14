Helen Glover's adorable twins made their TV debut on Friday night – and it was for a very good cause. The Olympic rower and her wildlife presenter husband Steve Backshall introduced Kit and Willow to a whole new audience in aid of Sport Relief. The couple were discussing their team rowing challenge, with donations going to charities in the UK and around the world, when the little siblings had their turn in the spotlight. Sharing a screengrab of the cute moment on Instagram, which saw mum and dad each holding one of the newborns, Helen wrote: "The twins made their TV debut last night. They joined us for the @sportrelief rowing challenge #battleofthechannels. I love being able to bring the little ones along and show them what mum and dad get up to (tho maybe it’ll be a while til they join @backshall.steve on an expedition… (sic)."

Helen's followers were quick to rave about the couple's multitasking efforts, with one commenting: "Absolutely smashing the twin parenting/work balance! It was lovely to see you all." Another added: "You guys are such an inspiration, not only are you both independent and enjoy your own careers and sports, but also enjoy quality family time together and you seem so down to earth, it’s refreshing to see this." A third gushed: "It’s so lovely you take them everywhere and Logan of course."

Helen and Steve's twins made their TV debut on Sport Relief

Helen and Steve revealed the exciting news of their twins' arrival exclusively to HELLO! Online in January. Helen, 33, gave birth to a boy and a girl on Thursday 16 January. The couple exclusively said: "We are so excited to welcome the babies to our family! It is going to be a learning curve for us juggling the two of them and Logan, but we are already loving the journey."

Helen and Steve also share son Logan

Over on Instagram, Helen also shared a gorgeous photo of her twins' tiny feet, writing: "We're gonna need a bigger boat! Welcome to the world little ones. Your big brother is already setting the pace and is so pleased to meet you. Tips for surviving 3 under 2 on a postcard please."

