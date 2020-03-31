Strictly Come Dancing star Neil Jones recently surprised fans after claiming he was going to walk in on his girlfriend naked, or in this case, lack thereof! Copying a popular trend on the social media network TikTok where you walk in on your partner in the nude and film their reaction, he walked into his gorgeous living room as the clip read: "Trend at the moment: To walk in naked on your girlfriend or boyfriend. So I thought I would do it with my girlfriend."

Scanning the room, the joker then went on to remind himself and his fans there actually is no special lady in his lockdown life, saying: "Oh right yeah, I don't have a girlfriend." The talented star then posted a hilarious impression of himself reenacting Boris Johnson's speech about the lockdown, complete with a curly wig. Fans also spotted that he poked fun at his ex-wife, Katya Jones, on the app, as he filmed himself listening to an instructional video which said: "Due to coronavirus you have to be quarantined. But you have a choice, do you a. Quarantine with your ex-wife, or b-," Neil then cut off the video, shouting: "B! B. Definitely B."

Neil has been keeping himself entertained during the lockdown by amusing his social media followers as well as playing with his pet pooch. He recently shared a clip of his fluffy black dog jumping over a line of toilet rolls for a treat, and kept building up the rolls until it was too high for the pup, who knocked them over. He captioned the video: "My dog will do anything for a treat."

The 37-year-old recently spoke about whether Strictly Come Dancing would still be going ahead in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic during a Q&A on Instagram Stories, saying: "It's coming together nicely and currently it will be going ahead but I will be listening to Gov advice."