Neil Jones gives update on future of Strictly amid coronavirus worries The Strictly star has been confirmed for the 2020 series

Neil Jones has given fans an update on the future of Strictly Come Dancing following the cancellation of many events amid the coronavirus pandemic. The professional dancer amused himself during self-isolation by taking part in a Q&A session with fans on his Instagram Stories on Thursday. When asked by one what the "best thing about Strictly" is, Neil confirmed the 2020 series is still on track to air later this year. He said: "It's coming together nicely and currently it will be going ahead but I will be listening to Gov advice."

Neil has been confirmed as one of this year's professional dancers to return to the series when it airs in September. Although we still have a few months to wait to find out the celebrity contestants, and who will be partnered with who, the BBC revealed that pro favourites including AJ Pritchard, Aljaž Škorjanec, Amy Dowden, Anton Du Beke, Dianne Buswell, Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marquez, Graziano Di Prima, Janette Manrara, Johannes Radebe, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Luba Mushtuk, Nadiya Bychkova, Nancy Xu and Oti Mabuse will all be back for the much anticipated new show.

Neil Jones confirmed Strictly is so far going ahead as planned

Speaking about the upcoming series before the coronavirus reached pandemic level, executive producer Sarah James said: "It's wonderful to welcome back so many talented individuals within this year's line-up of Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers. They are each at the top of their game and as a cast are simply incredible. We can't wait to see what magic they will bring to the ballroom this year. Strictly 2020 promises to be an unforgettable series, with more exceptional choreography and world-class dancing."

Kevin Clifton won the series with Stacey Dooley in 2018

Fan favourite Kevin Clifton revealed in March that he won't be returning after seven years as a pro dancer on the show. Kevin explained his reasons for leaving Strictly in a new episode of his popular podcast, The Kevin Clifton Show, earlier this week. The 37-year-old said that what finally sealed his decision was the opportunity to star in a stage adaptation of the Australian dance film Strictly Ballroom.

