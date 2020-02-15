Strictly's Neil Jones celebrates first Valentine's Day as a singleton in the most hilarious way – see photo The Strictly star is known for his hilarious quips

Friday marked Neil Jones' first Valentine's Day as a singleton in quite some time, and the Strictly star celebrated in the most hilarious way. Sharing a snap of himself walking down a seaside pier, Neil wrote in the caption: "Happy Independence Day to all you singles out there."

Needless to say, fans were delighted by Neil hilariously referring to his Valentine's Day without a partner as Independence Day, and many took to the comment section of the redhead's post to share anecdotes of their own.

One wrote: "I don't need a Valentine anymore – I've finally learned to love myself." Another added: "Single Pringle ready to mingle! I just think of all the money I save myself being single on this day."

Neil shared the hilarious snap on Instagram

In August, Neil announced that he was splitting from his wife of 11 years, fellow Strictly star Katya Jones, so it was no doubt strange to spend the day alone for the first time in over a decade.

Despite the breakdown of their marriage, and the fact that Neil has since moved out of their marital home, he and Katya have remained close friends, and can often be seen spending time together in videos shared to social media.

What's more, the pair continue to support each other's professional endeavours. In January, Neil even shared Katya's exciting announcement that she has teamed up with fellow pro dancers Janette Manrara and Nadiya Bychkova for a brand new dance and song spectacular, titled Viva La Divas. Katya announced the news on her Instagram, sharing a glamorous photo of the ladies posing together in shimmering gold gowns. Neil later shared the post to his Stories, captioning it: "This is going to be fantastic."

