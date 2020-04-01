Coleen Nolan had some good news to share on Instagram this week. The Loose Women star took to social media to reveal that her family has expanded even further with the arrival of a litter of kittens! Coleen shared two photos of the tiny black newborns cuddled up together, and told her followers: "So my beautiful girl Lily gave birth to 11 kittens this evening. Sadly 4 didn't make it, but the others are doing well so far! Lovely to have some joy in life right now!"

Coleen is certainly used to large families. She is the youngest of eight children, and is herself a mother-of-three. The TV favourite welcomed two sons, Shane, 31, and Jake, 27, during her marriage to Shane Richie, which lasted from 1990 until 1997. She then gave birth to her daughter Ciara, now 19, in June 2001 with Ray Fensome; the former couple have remained on good terms following their divorce in 2018.

Last month, Coleen posted a sweet tribute to her three children. She uploaded a selfie on her Instagram grid, which showed her in natural makeup and large sunglasses, her long brown hair straight and sleek. Behind her was a beautiful shoreline, clear sea and skies. Despite being on her travels, however, the mum-of-three was thinking of home, as her caption showed. Coleen wrote: "Having a lovely time but missing @ciarafensome @iamshanenolan @jake_roche xx," tagging her three grown-up children.

Cheeky Shane responded by teasing his mother, commenting: "Shut up mum. We’ve turned the house into a nightclub." Her youngest Ciara, meanwhile, responded to her mum's sweet tribute in kind, writing: "Miss you," followed by a red heart emoji and a crying emoji.

The 55-year-old recently shared her top tips for parenting teenagers with HELLO!. The singer and presenter advised: "Practice breathing a lot! Keep calm. Just communication… you’ve got to keep the communication lines open and always let them know that they can talk to you. And that you’re not going to fly off the handle. You might not be happy with certain decisions that they make but you talk about it." She went on: "And I’ve learnt a lot from my kids as well. So, I think it’s just always letting them know that they can talk to you without you turning into mum-zilla."

