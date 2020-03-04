Coleen Nolan posts tribute to her children on Instagram – and her son's response is hilarious! The Loose Women presenter is a mother of three

Loose Women host Coleen Nolan uploaded a fabulous selfie to her Instagram grid on Wednesday, which showed her in natural makeup and large sunglasses, her long brown hair straight and sleek. Behind her was a beautiful shoreline, clear sea and skies. Despite being on her travels, however, the mum-of-three was thinking of home, as her caption showed. Coleen wrote: "Having a lovely time but missing @ciarafensome @iamshanenolan @jake_roche xx," tagging her three grown-up children Ciara, 18, Shane, 29, and Jake, 27.

Cheeky Shane responded by teasing his mother, commenting: "Shut up mum. We’ve turned the house into a nightclub," but her other followers were more empathetic, including her Loose Women co-star Saira Khan, who commented: "You look gorgeous." That sentiment was echoed by several of her fans, who chimed in: "Looking gorgeous x," "Looking very cool there Coleen," and: "Looking fabulous." Her youngest, meanwhile, responded to her mum's sweet tribute in kind, with Ciara writing: "Miss you," followed by a red heart emoji and a crying emoji.

Coleen is a devoted mother to her three children

The 54-year-old recently shared her top tips for parenting teenagers with HELLO!. The singer and presenter advised: "Practice breathing a lot! Keep calm. Just communication… you’ve got to keep the communication lines open and always let them know that they can talk to you. And that you’re not going to fly off the handle. You might not be happy with certain decisions that they make but you talk about it." She went on: "And I’ve learnt a lot from my kids as well. So, I think it’s just always letting them know that they can talk to you without you turning into mum-zilla."

Coleen has previously opened up about what it was like to be one of eight children. Speaking on Loose Women, she said: "I loved the chaos and the noise. "I've got nothing but, the majority of times, lovely memories. This is going to shock you all, I was very quiet as a child. And that's why I talk so much now… I just learnt to sit back and watch!"

