Judge Rinder fights back tears as he reveals grandfather, 92, has died from coronavirus

On Friday, Judge Rinder faught back tears on This Morning as he revealed that his grandfather, who survived through the Second World War, had passed away earlier this week from coronavirus. The TV star made the announcement via video link whilst taking part in his segment, which helps people with legal queries.

Announcing the heartbreaking news, the 41-year-old said: "My grandfather, 92, passed away two nights ago from this terrible disease. And the thing is, that he survived the Second World War and he was a man that conspired to see joy in the world. And as much as there is unbearable and appalling news out there, as a community, as neighbours, as a country we need to remember that there are thousands of people that are recovering from this disease every single day."

He continued: "That our police are doing their very best, our front line workers are too and that we, as a nation, are responding positively. That is absolutely the message he would have wanted me to share. Whenever I saw him, which was very often, I loved him very much, he would say 'what good news is there son?' and that's something that I think that generation remind us all of and it’s been a challenging time, but I remember him in that positive way. Perhaps as we get up in the morning, depressed, overwhelmed with anxiety and distress, that’s worth remembering."

The TV star ended his emotional tribute by saying: "We can choose to drown ourselves in the negativity and the horror or choose to galvanise ourselves to be at our very best. And that is the way I am going to choose to remember him."

Presenters Ruth Langsford and Eammon Holmes, who watched his emotional tribute from the studio, were quick to offer their condolences. "That's a lovely way to remember him," Ruth said. "We are so sorry for your loss," she added, as Eammon said: "Our condolences to you."