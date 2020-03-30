Strictly Come Dancing star Judge Rinder, real name Robert, has revealed he is still recovering from coronavirus during his appearance on Monday's This Morning. Speaking to hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, the TV judge - who has not officially been tested positive for COVID-19 - said he is convinced he had the widespread virus as he started to experience "symptoms" around two weeks ago. "I'm just through the other side of it. It's been 20 days and I feel well now," he explained.

WATCH: Judge Rinder describes his terrible coronavirus symptoms

"So, you had it?" asked Phillip, to which Judge Rinder replied: "I think I did, but because frontline NHS staff can't get tests I refused to pay for one. But I'm sure I'm fine." Asked about his symptoms, he replied: "I had a terrible temperature, appalling cough, and lying with my feet on the ground and my head on the bed in a coma whilst watching the Kardashians, so I must have been really ill."

Judge Rinder, 41, also opened up about his horrific ordeal in his Evening Standard column, writing: "It started two weeks ago when I woke up with a temperature, which I never get. This was followed by a dry hacking cough, night sweats and - by day six - my lungs felt like they were being squeezed in a vice. I forced myself out of bed to eat and then collapsed into delirium on the sofa, trying to avoid the catastrophic news by watching endless reality television."

Judge Rinder appeared on Monday's This Morning

He added: "By day seven I felt a bit better, only to relapse with a fever the following morning. By day 11 my temperature was down, the cough had begun to subside and I could do small tasks. I am on the road to recovery but still feel ropey." The confession comes shortly after fellow Strictly star Kevin Clifton confessed he might have had coronavirus. Last week, the professional dancer told the Sun: "I remember in January I was really ill, just before I started rehearsals for The Wedding Singer, the musical. I was really ill and then going into rehearsals I remember having really heavy flu."

He added: "I kept coughing all the time and I had a fever and they are some of the things they are talking about with coronavirus. I am staying indoors and only going out for essentials like everyone else." Making sure he is following the UK government's latest restriction, Kevin is now in self-isolation with his girlfriend Stacey Dooley. "I think it is the best thing to stay away at the moment as that is the best way we are going to help," he said.

