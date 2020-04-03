Two weeks after celebrating their eldest child's 18th birthday, Jamie and Jools Oliver once again had to celebrate their youngest daughter's 11th birthday during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Taking to her Instagram page on Friday, the doting mum shared a lovely snap of Petal wearing a homemade crown and heaped praise on her for sharing the same sense of humour. "Happy birthday little legend number three," she said in the caption. "Now you are 11. Thank you for making me laugh pretty hard most days, love that we share the same sense of humour!!!"

Jools Oliver marked daughter Petal's 11th birthday on Friday

She added: "We hope you have a wonderful day with us all together, we love you so much xxx." Fans rushed to post comments underneath - with some even suggesting that Petal takes after her mother in the gene department. "She is your mini me, such a beauty. Happy birthday Petal," said one follower, while another remarked: "So like her mum!" A third post read: "She's the double of you Jools!"

Both Jools and Jamie as well as their four other children will no doubt pull out all the stops to make the day special at home. Last month, the family marked their eldest Poppy's 18th birthday at home, with the parents vowing to toast the day with family and friends again. At the time, the couple shared a black-and-white snap of their firstborn child being kissed on the head by Jools when she was a baby to mark the milestone occasion. "Our darling Poppy, now you are 18," wrote the celebrity chef and his wife wrote. "Happy Happy Birthday. Words will never be able to express how absolutely proud of you we are. Our little Curley blonde-haired baby, and firstborn."

Both Jamie and Jools Oliver shared this snap of Poppy on her 18th birthday

"You were our start into the huge adventure of being parents and we have loved every second of it (teenage years slightly omitted)," he joked. Referencing the coronavirus pandemic, the couple promised that they will celebrate her 18th birthday in style once things return to normal. "Although everything right now is frightening and uncertain we hope for you, to soon go on your own wonderful and exciting adventures and know that mum and dad love you so so much," he added. "We wish you the happiest day and we will celebrate when we can."

