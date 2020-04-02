Dynamo details severe coronavirus symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19

Dynamo has spoken out about his battle with coronavirus after testing positive for the life-threatening illness. The 37-year-old magician took to Instagram on Thursday to share the news with his followers, revealing that he decided to take a private test due to being high risk with existing health conditions. In the footage, he said: "Hey guys, over the past few weeks I've experienced symptoms such as a persistent cough and lots of aches and pains. I self-isolated for two weeks and took all the necessary precautions. I was advised to take a private test." Admitting that he is aware that a private test isn't a decision that everyone can make, Dynamo explained that he had done the test because of his existing health issues, which include arthritis and Crohn's disease.

Dynamo detailed his coronavirus symptoms with fans on social media

He continued: "Because of my existing health issues, and the fact I'm on immunosuppressive therapy, I'm at high risk. Secondly, although I haven't had a fever, my symptoms have been quite severe, and finally, so that I was able to inform those who I've been in contact with so they can make their own relevant precautions. "I've had my results back now and unfortunately, have tested positive for COVID-19. This illness can affect anyone, it doesn't discriminate and it can present itself in many different ways. We are all at risk," Dynamo added.

The magician tested positive for COVID-19 after taking a private test

The star ended his message on a positive note, revealing that his symptoms have gradually been decreasing each day, and he has been feeling better. "Hopefully I'm through the worst of it, and I'm staying positive," he said. Dynamo also asked his followers to remain at home during the coronavirus pandemic, and to keep away from others in order to protect themselves, loved ones and the NHS. He also thanked all the key workers, from the doctors and nurses to the porters, for their incredible work. "You are genuine heroes and you are all in our hearts right now. Thank you for everything you are doing," he said.

The video has received mass support from Dynamo's fans, who have sent 'get well' messages to him. One wrote: "You will be fine. Magic can help you with everything! Get well soon!" while another commented: "Stay safe, hang in there!" A third added: "Glad to hear you're recovering, you're doing incredibly well. Stay strong."

