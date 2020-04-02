Peter Andre has been documenting his role of a stay-at-home dad, often sharing videos with his children whilst his wife Emily MacDonagh works from the NHS frontline. However, on Wednesday, the 47-year-old singer revealed he needed some help with their children's latest homework during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Sharing a video on his Instagram Stories, Peter showed his wife solve their daughter Amelia's maths question via video link.

WATCH: Peter Andre's wife Emily comes to the rescue with homework

Although the first clip did show Peter trying his best to help, the doting dad was clearly struggling and then decided to call his other half. "Then mummy came to the rescue," he wrote. Over the past few weeks, Peter has kept his fans updated with life during lockdown – from cooking meals to bathing the youngest two and playing with them, it's safe to say, Peter has been very hands-on.

The couple, who share six-year-old Amelia and three-year-old Theo, are currently living in separate rooms in order to protect their family from Covid-19. Doctor Emily has been working in her local hospital as the contagious disease sweeps across the UK, and Pete opened up about their new living arrangements last week during an appearance on Good Morning Britain.

Peter recently posted a photo of Emily with her NHS colleagues

"She obviously doesn't tell me a lot of stuff because of confidentiality, but because she's exposed to the virus quite a lot at the moment in the last few days, it means now at home… we're having to… it's weird to say, but we're having to be in separate rooms," he shared. "And the reason for that is because I'm the one who has to have the kids now and so if I'm exposed to it as well… I'm just scared the kids are going to get it." Meanwhile, Peter has also taken on the responsibility of looking after his eldest kids, Junior, 14, and Princess, whom he shares with Katie Price.

