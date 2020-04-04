Boris Johnson's fiancée Carrie Symonds has coronavirus symptoms

Boris Johnson's fiancee Carrie Symonds has confirmed on Twitter that she has been suffering from "coronavirus symptoms". Carrie, who is currently pregnant, wrote: "I’ve spent the past week in bed with the main symptoms of Coronavirus. I haven’t needed to be tested and, after seven days of rest, I feel stronger and I’m on the mend." She added: "Being pregnant with Covid-19 is obviously worrying. To other pregnant women, please do read and follow the most up to date guidance which I found to be very reassuring."

WATCH: Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

The news comes eight days after Boris confirmed he is suffering from coronavirus. Taking to his Twitter page, the Prime Minister shared a video to reveal that he has mild symptoms and is self-isolating, writing: "Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives."

I’ve spent the past week in bed with the main symptoms of Coronavirus. I haven’t needed to be tested and, after seven days of rest, I feel stronger and I’m on the mend. — Carrie Symonds (@carriesymonds) April 4, 2020

Carrie shared the news on Twitter

The couple announced in February that they are engaged and expecting a baby via a spokesperson, who said at the time: "The prime minister and Miss Symonds are very pleased to announce their engagement and that they are expecting a baby in the early summer." The pair have been living together in 10 Downing Street since July.

Boris and Carrie are currently self-isolating in a four-bedrooom flat above No 11 Downing Street, previously home to former Prime Ministers David Cameron and Tony Blair who both opted for the larger apartment over No 10 in order to have more room for their families. Boris made history when he moved into the property with his now-fiancée Carrie Symonds back in July 2019, since the apartment had only ever been home to Prime Ministers' wives or husbands.

