5 surprising facts about Carrie Symonds' engagement ring

Carrie Symonds recently took to Instagram for a double pronged announcement: she and Prime Minister Boris Johnson are engaged and expecting a baby in early summer. A week or so later, Carrie made her first public outing and unveiled her engagement ring in the process, and it's every bit as impressive as we'd expected. It's not exactly the design we had expected, though. Here's how.

Carrie Symonds' engagement ring inspiration

Featuring an oval-cut coloured stone and a frame of diamonds on a pave band, Carrie's ring bears a striking resemblance to the Duchess of Cambridge's. In fact, the only difference we can see is that the central stone on Kate's engagement ring is blue, not green.

Carrie Symonds' engagement ring is very similar to the Duchess of Cambridge's

Carrie Symonds' engagement ring cost

We knew Carrie's ring would be expensive, but apparently the design is worth approximately £30,000. Experts told the Express that the central emerald stone looks as though it has had no treatment at all (making it more valuable), and that it is probably a three-carat stone surrounded by two carats of diamonds.

Carrie Symonds' engagement ring stone

Boris opted for an emerald stone on Carrie's engagement ring. According to experts, emeralds are said to be a bad choice of stone for an engagement ring since they are too soft for everyday wear and can be susceptible to chips and scratches. On the other hand, diamonds are incredibly hard which is why it makes for a wise engagement stone choice.

Carrie Symonds' engagement ring heritage

Carrie's ring is said to be a Johnson family heirloom. Though this is in keeping with Carrie's sustainable agenda, it is nothing like the modern style that Johnson proposed to his ex-wife Marina Wheeler with.

Carrie Symonds' engagement ring colour

Prime Minister Boris opted for a bold emerald green stone, as opposed to a traditional diamond for Carrie's engagement ring. This is an unconventional move for Boris, but apparently the trend for coloured stones dates back to Princess Diana's sapphire and diamond ring (which Prince William went on to propose to Kate Middleton with).

