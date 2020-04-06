Shirley Ballas reveals she and boyfriend Danny Taylor are considering adopting Shirley and Danny have been together for over a year now

They've been a couple for over a year now, and it seems that Shirley Ballas and her boyfriend Danny Taylor are ready to take their relationship to the next level. The former professional dancer and Strictly Come Dancing head judge revealed that they have discussed the prospect of adopting a child.

Speaking on Loose Women earlier in the year, the Latin and ballroom champ explained how important she considers it is to give a child in need a home. "We have spoken about that, we're just in the realms of talking about that [for] the last six months," she revealed, adding: "If we have a home we could give somebody a home and I think it's really quite important."

Shirley and Danny met during a pantomime performance in 2018

The 59-year-old continued: "It doesn't matter who has the home, if you can give a home to a child who's been in care for such a long time, I think it's very important."

And it seems that the couple are considering adopting an older child according to Andrea McLean, who followed on from Shirley's comments. "And do you know what's lovely as well, to hear you considering an older child." The Loose Women panellist continued: "Because so often people just automatically go for the babies, but to think of giving love to an older child who's in need that's just wonderful," with Shirley replying "Thank you."

The couple have been keeping their followers entertained during lockdown

And it seems that Shirley and Danny have been making the most of their time at home together while in isolation. The Strictly star has been documenting how they've been passing the time, and the couple have even been keeping their followers entertained with live readings of books, dancing and singing, and just chatting about their week to keep fans comforted. Taking to Instagram recently, the mum-of-one posted a video to encourage her followers, too.

She captioned the video: "@Danieltayloresq going live on Saturday at 3 pm and Wednesday and Friday next week at 5 pm. Let’s share together what we did during the week, if anyone is struggling let’s chat about it. Let’s share stories and experiences. Sending lots of hugs and love also Danny and I went live today for practice it was a hoot we got there in the end with your help. Hugs."

