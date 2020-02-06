Shirley Ballas took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a touching tribute to her late brother David. The Strictly star shared a series of sweet photos of her late sibling, and added a moving caption that spoke of his passing and just how proud he would be of his daughter, who Shirley described as an "amazing woman". Shirley also revealed that she and her mother often talk about David, and called him her "rock" and her "go-to person".

The 59-year-old also gave a shout out to suicide prevention charity The Samaritans, and reminded her followers that the single biggest killer of men under 45 is suicide. The full message read: "Today would have been my wonderful brother David's 61st birthday. It’s hard to imagine losing loved ones in any situation, but when they take their own life and you feel like perhaps there was more you could have done, it drags on you forever. Not a day goes by without you in my thoughts. You made me laugh, you made me cry, you where my biggest supporter, my rock, my go-to person. Mum and I talk all the time about you and your life."

Shirley shared the photos on Instagram

Shirley continued: "Today we miss you very very much. How I wish to share with you how your daughter has grown into the most amazing woman, and share with you all things family, miss going with you on long runs (and pipping you at the post to win, how you would laugh at how competitive I was ). I miss every with you David but you are in my heart and you will never be forgotten thank you for all the memories."

The dance judge finished her post by speaking about the importance of mental health awareness, saying: "Education is key to #mentalhealth. We have definitely progressed in this area of mental health in recent years. Every suicide leaves lasting effects on family and friends. #CALM Campaign Against Living Miserably is a leading movement against suicide, The single biggest killer of men under 45 in the UK. #Samaritans 24 hours a day confidential service offering emotional support for anyone experiencing feelings of distress or despair including those which may lead to suicide. RIP David always in our thoughts and always in our prayers."

