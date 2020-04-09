There's no denying that Nadia Sawalha has been keeping her Instagram followers entertained, sharing hilarious snaps and heartwarming videos with her two daughters and husband Mark Adderley. However, on Wednesday, the Loose Women panellist confessed like everyone else she is in need of some joy amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. She shared a snap of her teenage girls Kikki and Maddy hugging one another, describing as her "spark of joy" during these uncertain times.

Nadia Sawalha posted this snap of her daughters

"My #sparkofjoy my girls… a tangle of teens, so blessed" she wrote. "They spent hours like this today… giggling, chatting and hanging out." The TV star is currently self-isolating at home with her TV producer husband and their daughters, Maddie, 17, and Kiki-Bee, 12. Last week, Nadia and Mark shared their tips for home-schooling children in an exclusive interview with HELLO!. The couple have home-schooled their daughters for nearly five years after taking them out of school after the rigid demands of their curriculum began to cause them both anxiety.

They were subsequently home-schooled by tutors and have flourished; Maddie is preparing to audition for drama school, while Kiki-Bee wants to work in animation. Now tutor-free due to the lockdown, Nadia, Mark and live-in grandmother, Nanny Di, are doing the teaching. "I'd also advise parents not to get bogged down with the idea that school has to start at 8am and finish at 3pm," she told us. "Forget the constraints of the clock. You need to be flexible. When Kiki told me she needed a bit more sleep, I said: ‘Sure,’ and we started work later.

"If you’re working from home, start early and let the kids sleep in," she added. "Teenagers study better after they’ve had more sleep." Mark then explained: "Learning doesn’t have to happen in a classroom." He continued: "Every art gallery in Britain has a virtual tour online. Make learning fun, too. I use humour and try to make the girls smile."

