Nadia Sawalha has shared some very sad news after revealing her daughter Maddie's 16-year-old friend has gone missing. The Loose Women star posted a lengthy statement on Friday evening, urging her followers to come forward with any news they may have on the whereabouts of Owen Harding, who was last seen leaving his Saltdean home at about 7pm on Thursday, 26 March. Expressing her concerns on Instagram, Nadia shared a photo of the teenager, which she captioned: "MISSING TEEN!!!! PLEASE SHARE. PLEASE HELP FIND MY DAUGHTERS FRIEND OWEN!! Teenager Owen Harding has been missing from Saltdean for over 24 hours.

Have you seen or heard from Owen?

"16 year old Owen left home from Bevendean Avenue just before 7pm yesterday evening 26/03/2020 after a disagreement and has not returned. He is 6ft tall with dark hair, he was wearing a black (dark) hoodie and gray tracksuit bottoms with white trainers. "Owen's mum has told us that this is very out of character for him. He apparently does not have any charge on his phone. There were concerns that he may have tried to travel to see his girlfriend in York but there he has not arrived there or made any contact."

Owen is friends with Nadia's daughter Maddie

She added: "Please could you keep a look out especially on The Telscombe Tye, on the Downs and beach areas in and around Saltdean and its neighbouring villages and towns. The police are aware. If you think you may have spotted Owen or have any information can you please contact Sussex Police on 999 as soon as possible. Thank you for your support, we would really appreciate you sharing out this post as much as possible. We will try to update any further information as we receive."

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Anyone who sees him or knows where he could be is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1198 of 26/03."

