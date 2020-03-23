10 celebrities exclusively share tips on how to self-isolate at home The stars are setting the example to stay at home

Loose Women panellist Nadia Sawalha, mum-of-one Kristina Rihanoff and Strictly pro dancer Karen Hauer are among some of HELLO!'s favourite celebrities who have exclusively shared with us how they're self-isolating at home. From yoga and meditation, cuddling canines and home cooking, teaching the children to read and working out with the family, here are their experiences and advice on how to make the most of your time inside...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kristina Rihanoff shares her tips on how to look after your mental health

Kristina Rihanoff

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Kristina Rihanoff, 42, and her ex rugby union star partner Ben Cohen are keeping active with their three-year-old daughter Mila in their home in Northampton, where less than a year ago they set up their wellbeing centre Soo Yoga. "Mila loves to join in with yoga; she is such an active little girl," Kristina tells us. "Yoga is a great bonding experience for the whole family." The dancer isn't letting the crisis stop her from helping others, either. "I'll be doing life meditation and yoga classes on Facebook Live on my SooYogaUK page. It's important to look after your mental wellbeing, too."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Karen Hauer and boyfriend David reveal how they've been helping their neighbours

Karen Hauer

Strictly Come Dancing's Karen Hauer and her opera singer partner David Webb have been enjoying a dog's life. "We're at home with our rescue dogs Betty, Marley and Phoebe so there are lots of doggie cuddles to help us through," the 37-year-old dancer tells us. "We're having an early morning walk to keep social distancing but give our pups a run around."

Nadia revealed her daughter sings for the family at dinner

Nadia Sawalha

Loose Women panellist Nadia Sawalha, 55, has worked out how she can still enjoy dinner with all her family – producer husband Mark Adderley and their daughters Maddie, 17, and 12-year-old Kiki-Bee, plus her older sister Dina and their parents Roberta, 84, and actor Nadim, 86, who live next door. "My dad has had a heart procedure and decided to self-distance, so we've created a strategy," she tells us. "When my parents come over for dinner, we sit at the other end of the room while Maddie sings for them." Nadia is also staying positive. "I've been making my podcasts for YouTube and posting on Instagram – I want people to share their sparks of joy," she says, adding: "When we have our health and our loved ones are safe, we're rich beyond our wildest dreams."

Hugo and Millie are making the most of their tie together in their new home

Millie Mackintosh

Businesswoman Millie Mackintosh and her husband Hugo Taylor are expecting their first child this spring. The couple, who have just moved into their new home, say: "Silver lining - spending quality time together."

Jamie is teaching son Finley how to read

Rebekah and Jamie Vardy

"Jamie has been teaching Finley to read – it's never too early to start. I'm managing to keep the kids from killing each other while cooking together – just," says Rebekah.

Chloe has been training in her garage at home

Chloe Madeley and James Haskell

Chloe Madeley and her former England rugby union star husband James Haskell tell HELLO! they're keeping fighting fit at home. "I get up every morning at 6am and work out in the garage," says the 32-year-old personal trainer, whose four-week at-home training and nutrition series Body Blast is on Amazon Prime Video. "When I come in at 7am, I make coffee and watch the news and then make James a big breakfast."

Caprice has been ensuring her children wash their hands

Caprice Bourret

"My boys Jett and Jax were being stubborn about washing their hands, so I showed them a brilliant video with an experiment you can do at home," Caprice, the founder of homeware brand By Caprice, tells HELLO!. "You sprinkle pepper, which represents germs, into a bowl of water. When you put your finger in the water, the pepper sticks. But when you put soap on your finger and place it into the water, the pepper moves away. Since we did this, my sons wash their hands relentlessly."

Pick up this week's issue of HELLO! magazine for the full report and photos.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.