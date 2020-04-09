Lisa Faulkner and John Torode often give their followers a lovely insight into their home life together, and Wednesday evening was no different! The former EastEnders star revealed that the couple were enjoying a weekday date night during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown - with the MasterChef judge whipping her up a delicious meal. Sharing a video on her Instagram Stories, Lisa was seen panning towards the hob, and she said: "Date night dinner, he's making me curry. Fish curry, yes! And then some delicious tuna."

Lisa Faulkner shared this snap from her date night

Appreciating all the effort her husband has gone into, the actress added: "I'm aware I'm a very lucky girl. Aren't I Rory [pet dog]?" Turning to him, she said: "You look gorgeous and I love you." To which, John replied, "pleasure". Lisa, 48, then posted a snap of the dishes, and she wrote: "Date night dinner @johntorodecooks." The couple, who got married in October, then settled down to watch the latest episode of MasterChef.

Over the past few weeks, the stars have been keeping their fans updated of their doings during lockdown. Lisa recently admitted that being in a state of self-isolation has left her feeling "weird". She told her followers: "Morning. I've been really quiet this morning. I did Nadia's yoga. I did some of her meditation first, then I did some of her yoga, and I've been really quiet, and the house is really quiet. John's doing the garden and… it's weird. I feel weird today. I'll see you in a bit."

She has also urged fans to be considerate towards others during these uncertain times. Sharing a cute selfie from bed alongside 54-year-old John, Lisa wrote: "Good morning. It's the little things like having a cup of tea in bed with my husband before we start our day. Chatting and planning what we can do, how we can help. Being thankful for the things we have and mostly the love we have with each other and our children and family and friends. Hang in there everyone. We can get through this together."

