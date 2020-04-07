Nadia Sawalha provided her fans with some much-needed laughter on Tuesday. The Loose Women star decided to add some fun to her baking session after she was forced to make her own bread because she couldn't find any in the shops amid the coronavirus lockdown. But instead of just whipping up a loaf, Nadia also decided to use the opportunity to celebrate her figure at the same time. Playfully running a rolling pin over her bare, flour-covered belly, which she rested on her kitchen countertop, the 55-year-old captioned the image: "Spent all day trying to get a loaf of bread and a loo roll ... geez have had to take drastic measures ... but I’m happy!"

Nadia Sawalha celebrated her curves on Tuesday

MORE: 8 celebrities reveal their culinary skills during self-isolation: from Christine Lampard to Victoria Beckham

The TV star's fans were thrilled with her efforts to add some humour to an otherwise bleak situation, with one commenting: "You’re so bloody hilarious! Thanks for keeping us smiling Nadia!" Another said: "Omg this has cheered me up. You're hilarious!" A third added: "What an incredible funny wholesome genuine woman you are," while a fourth gushed: "You've just made my day. You go girl!" Nadia is currently on day 15 of lockdown and is self-isolating at home with her husband, TV producer Mark Adderley, and their daughters, Maddie, 17, and Kiki-Bee, 12.

Last week, the couple shared their tips for home-schooling children in an exclusive interview with HELLO! Nadia and Mark have home-schooled their daughters for nearly five years after taking them out of school after the rigid demands of their curriculum began to cause them both anxiety. They were subsequently home-schooled by tutors and have flourished; Maddie is preparing to audition for drama school, while Kiki-Bee wants to work in animation. Now tutor-free due to the lockdown, Nadia, Mark and live-in grandmother, Nanny Di, are doing the teaching.

MORE: 13 things you can do to keep the kids entertained in isolation

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sophie Wessex shares her home-schooling tips too

Nadia advises parents not to panic or put too much pressure on yourself; she says you can educate your children and have fun at the same time. "I'd also advise parents not to get bogged down with the idea that school has to start at 8am and finish at 3pm," she told us. "Forget the constraints of the clock. You need to be flexible. When Kiki told me she needed a bit more sleep, I said: ‘Sure,’ and we started work later. "If you’re working from home, start early and let the kids sleep in,” says Nadia. “Teenagers study better after they’ve had more sleep."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.