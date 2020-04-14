Holly Willoughby did her bit to spread "a little Easter cheer" during the COVID-19 lockdown by sharing an adorable video of her niece Lola. The This Morning star posted a video on Twitter of the seven-year-old singing 'Have Yourself A Happy Little Easter', a reworking of a classic festive song. Originally posted by Holly's sister, Kelly Foster, on her YouTube channel, she wrote: "A little reworking of 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas' to cheer everyone up for Easter #staysafe #stayathome #savelives #savethenhs." Holly then shared the clip on her own social media, captioning it: "Spreading a little Easter cheer… my gorgeous niece Lola."

Spreading a little Easter cheer... my gorgeous niece Lola 🥰.... https://t.co/27ckMOhzYH — Holly Willoughby (@hollywills) April 12, 2020

Holly Willoughby shared a sweet video of her niece Lola singing

Holly's fans loved the insight into her extended family, with one follower commenting: "Bless her, so cute. Was that your sister laughing? Sounded like you." Another said: "Beautiful, that made me cry… hopeful tears." While a third added: "Awww that's so cute. Happy Easter Holly and Lola. Lola you're going to brighten everyone's Easter that was lovely, thank you."

The 39-year-old was certainly in a sharing mood over Easter weekend. On Saturday, she posted a rare photo of herself and her soon-to-be nine-year-old daughter Belle making an ice cream cake. Alongside the snap, Holly wrote: "Today’s project... making an ice cream cake for Belle’s birthday on Tuesday... never done it before, will report back once we reveal it!"

Holly Willoughby shared a rare photo of daughter Belle

Needless to say, fans were quick to point out how fab the mother-of-three's photo was. One wrote: "Amazing picture Holly," while another kindly added: "Beautiful smile. Good luck with the cake." Belle is one of the three children that Holly shares with her husband Dan Baldwin, and the little girl will turn nine on Tuesday – how time flies! The couple also share sons Harry, ten, and Chester, five. The family will no doubt pull out all the stops for Belle's big day.

