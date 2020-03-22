Holly Willoughby shared what her children made her for Mother's Day on Sunday, and we think it's fair to say that it's the thought that counts! The This Morning presenter posted a photo showing herself lying in bed wearing a white towel, with another towel wrapped around her hair. She smiled up at the camera, while a cup of tea and plate of food sat on her lap. Next to her were her three children, whose faces she had covered with bear emojis.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby asks for advice on how to talk to kids about coronavirus

The Dancing on Ice co-host captioned the sweet picture: "My three little bears made me breakfast in bed today... 1st time totally by themselves... Burnt toast and an apple served on a breadboard... heaven... Happy Mother’s Day to you all... it’s different but the love's the same…" Holly's fans loved the rare behind-the-scenes glimpse into the star's family life, commenting: "Awwww that’s so so sweet," "Who could ask for more... What a treat," and: "That’s the cutest thing I’ve seen!" Another of her followers picked up on the fairy tale theme of her post and teased: "Happy Mother’s Day, Goldilocks." Hopefully, the mum-of-three had a second course that was just right!

Holly shared the adorable photo to Instagram on Mother's Day

The blonde beauty shares her children Harry, ten, Belle, eight, and Chester, five, with her husband, TV producer Dan Baldwin, who she married back in 2007. The family is now waiting out the coronavirus in self-isolation and like many of us, is trying to stave off boredom! On Friday, the 39-year-old posted a rare video of her oldest son performing football tricks with a 50p coin. Holly said in the video that while schools are closed and her children can't get out to see family and friends, she was "thinking of things to keep the little ones entertained," and she invited others to try Harry's challenge.

