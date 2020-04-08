Holly Willoughby revealed her rather unusual crush on Wednesday's This Morning. The 39-year-old was preparing to discuss board games with co-host Phillip Schofield when she was suddenly distracted by the game Cluedo. Almost knocking herself on the head as she grabbed the box to look at its front cover, Holly gasped when she saw the life-like characters of the game, admitting one in particular really caught her eye. "The characters in Cluedo are fit!" Holly exclaimed. "When did they get so fit? Look at Reverend Green, I mean he's hot!"

WATCH: Holly Willoughby gushes over Cluedo's Reverend Green

The TV star's revelation comes soon after she cheekily revealed how she's been enjoying her time in lockdown. Speaking to her Celebrity Juice co-star Keith Lemon on his YouTube series, Keith Lemon's Doing's, the mum-of-three explained that she enjoyed more than a tipple or two over the weekend, and it left her with a rather sore head! When asked if she had been drinking by Keith, Holly disclosed: "I haven't stopped, I literally clock watch like - is it time for an Aperol Spritz yet?"

Holly is a big fan of the updated versions of the Cluedo characters

She continued: "The trouble is you've got your own bottle of wine and you're sitting there doing this [mimes pouring wine]. It's not like you've got to go to the bar. I woke up on Sunday morning, it was like my worst hangover of 2020. I didn't remember getting in from my own front room." We imagine a game of Cluedo may also be keeping her company from now on.

The Dancing On Ice star added that her drinking session was just "a bit of fun" now and then, revealing to Keith she doesn't normally drink too much. Holding up a mug which read 'Christmas with you', Holly showed viewers that she was back on the tea after her weekend antics.

