Holly Willoughby is usually pretty private when it comes to her three children – but this week she has been in a very giving mood. The This Morning star has been sharing little nuggets of information about her son Chester, and we honestly can't get enough. During Thursday's show, Holly admitted that the five-year-old has a rather unusual favourite TV show, especially for someone of his age. Speaking to Jay Blades, who presents The Repair Shop, Holly said: "It's one of my son's favourite shows." For those who have never watched it before, the popular programme sees a group of experts restore stunning family heirlooms to their original glory. Previously a daytime show, The Repair Shop has gained such popularity that it will now be on our screens on Wednesday nights at 8pm on BBC One.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby reveals her son's unusual favourite food

This isn't the only revelation about her son that Holly has shared. On Wednesday she revealed that Chester is a huge fan of seafood, but even admitted herself that his favourite dish to eat is "weird". Speaking to chef Tom Brown and co-host Phillip Schofield during a cooking segment on the show, Holly revealed that Chester's favourite food is haddock! She said: "Haddock is my son Chester's favourite food – isn't that weird for a five year old? He loves it. He does (eat anything). He loves seafood. If we pop to the shops he loves going to the fishmongers, he loves the smell. When I was a kid I'd walk in and be like, 'Oh it's disgusting in here.' He loves it!"

MORE: The Repair Shop: the experts, location and all you need to know

Holly Willoughby shares three children with husband Dan Baldwin

MORE: Phillip Schofield hints This Morning could be cancelled amid coronavirus

The TV star lives in London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Harry, ten, Belle, eight, and Chester. Holly previously opened up about how she balances work with motherhood during an interview with HELLO! saying: "Essentially I just have a job and children, though. I have the same issues as the next person, but I do feel very lucky that I’ve been blessed with three lovely children and that I look forward to going to work because I know a lot of people don't feel like that. If I’m going to get up and leave the kids in the morning then it has to be for something that I care about, or feel passionate about – and I’m lucky to be able to do that."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.