Phillip Schofield reveals secret hobby – you won’t believe what it is The This Morning host spoke passionately about it on Wednesday's show

Phillip Schofield surprised viewers on Wednesday when he revealed that he's a secret stargazer! The This Morning host became giddy when he and co-star Holly Willoughby spoke to a space scientist about Tuesday's pink supermoon – which is when the moon is the brightest and biggest it will be all year and is at its closet point to earth – admitting he even uses apps to help him stay on top of his hobby.

Phillip Scofield passionatley spoke about stargazing on This Morning

MORE: Phillip Schofield succumbs to cutting his own hair during lockdown - watch

"I've been looking forward to talking to you all morning,' Phillip excitedly told astronomer Maggie. "This is so far up my street I can't tell you. I've been a stargazer for quite a long time, I've got the apps, I know where a lot of things are in the sky and the apps actually can help just to point out what you are looking at because then you do get to see, 'Oh that's Saturn, that's Mars.'"

Speaking about one of his favourite apps, Sat Seeker, Phillip added: "The other thing, which is great fun, is to download Sat Seeker and you can see where the space station is on the app, so it obviously pinpoints where you are, and it will then tell you when it's going to come over and the timing is perfectly accurate and you can then see it appear on the horizon and you can then watch the space station over your head." It definitely sounds like a winner to us!

MORE: Holly Willoughby reveals her secret crush - and you'll be surprised

Loading the player...

WATCH: Phillip Schofield reveals fears for close friend suffering from coronavirus

During the show, Phil also expressed his concerns for one of his closest friends, who has recently suffered severe coronavirus symptoms. He said: "One of my best friends - he's had it and had it quite bad and he is obviously compos mentis but coughing quite badly, feeling like he'd been run over by a truck. Bones aching, that sort of thing."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.