There's no denying that little Mia is her dad Gorka Marquez's mini-me! Taking to his Instagram page on Tuesday, the Strictly Come Dancing star shared a series of adorable new photos of his baby daughter – and not only is she clearly growing up, but she is also beginning to be the spitting image of her father. Clearly relishing the time they are enjoying together amid the coronavirus outbreak, Gorka gushed: "With these crazy difficult times that we're all going through, one of the positives I get from it, is that I get to spend hours playing with this little monkey. #stayathome #besafe #quedateencasa #daddysgirl."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson talks to us about life as a mum

Fans could not get over how identical the father-and-daughter duo are, with one follower commenting: "@gorka_marquez she's your absolute image." Another said: "Gosh your eyes are identical." A third post read: "Oh my, she's the image of you Gorka. She's a cutie pie. X." A fourth person remarked: "So cute, she has got your eyes." One other fans wrote: "She looks so like her Daddy."

MORE: Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson post cute photo of Mia showing off her Spanish roots

One of the pictures Gorka Marquez shared of Mia

Gorka, 29, shares nine-month-old Mia with girlfriend Gemma Atkinson. The couple met on the set of Strictly Come Dancing back in 2017 - although, they weren't dancing partners at that time. Gemma teamed up with Aljaz Skorjanec and Gorka with singer Alexandra Burke - the pair then embarked on their relationship just a few months later during the 2018 Strictly live tour. In February 2019, they announced that Gemma was pregnant with their first child, welcoming little Mia on 4 July.

READ: Gemma Atkinson reveals how baby Mia is keeping her going during lockdown

Since becoming first-time parents, the lovebirds have been keeping their fans updated with their journey into their new roles. However, Gemma, 35, has previously joked that she finds it frustrating when people compare Mia to the professional dancer. Talking on Hits Radio Breakfast, she said: "Everyone who comes to see us says, 'Oh my God she's beautiful, isn't she like her dad?' Everyone keeps saying, 'She's stunning' and then 'Isn't she like Gorka?' And I look at them and go, 'Yeah even though I carried her for nine months and all this and she looks like him!'"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.