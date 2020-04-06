Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson are undeniably making the most of their time together with baby Mia during the coronavirus lockdown. Taking to their Instagram Stories on Monday morning, the proud parents shared the cutest snap of their nine-month-old tot wearing a chic red hat, clearly a nod to her Spanish roots. Gemma gushed, "Mi papa es Espanol," which translates to, "my dad is Spanish". Upon seeing the photo, which had La Bamba playing in the background, Gorka replied with, "mi princesa [my princess]."

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez shared this cute snap

The couple met on the set of Strictly Come Dancing back in 2017 - although, they weren't dancing partners at that time. Gemma was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec and Gorka was partnered with singer Alexandra Burke - the pair then embarked on their relationship just a few months later during the 2018 Strictly live tour. In February 2019, they announced that Gemma was pregnant with their first child, welcoming little Mia on 4 July.

Since giving birth, former Emmerdale star Gemma has been candid on social media about the ups and downs of becoming a parent and she's also been frank about the stress of being on lockdown. Last month, the mum-of-one posted a heartfelt message about the coronavirus pandemic, explaining how grateful she is to be able to spend time with her young family. "My Sunday thoughts... I feel sad that this virus is around, and I'm constantly thinking about and checking in with family and friends and hoping they are all ok," she said. "I'm heartbroken for those families who have lost people to this [explicit] virus.

"I can’t imagine their hurt and frustration. I’m sorry for all those people who have lost work and incomes and are now thinking about what’s next. Please don't give up! I'm grateful I have a garden now more than ever. Sitting in its daily listening to the birds as opposed to just hanging the washing out has made me realise, it’s actually lovely. I’m grateful to be on lockdown with my family."

She added: "Ollie and Norman have never wagged their tails as much and although Gorka's tour, his cruises, and other tours are cancelled, the positive from that is Mia getting to see her Dad every day, which I know personally is a privilege denied to many.

"I hope in this time you have all connected with your family. I'm thankful for technology and FaceTime so I can speak to those family & friends that live alone, I know it's harder for them. To Mother Nature, I'm so sorry we never listened to you despite your warnings to us. I keep thinking this has happened to stop something even worse happening down the line for our children to deal with." She concluded: "Only the positives! I'm sending you all lots of love and positive vibes and I'm hopeful that If we all do our bit now and more so continue to do our bit the other side, we will get back to 'our normal.'"

