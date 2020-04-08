Gemma Atkinson shares the sweetest message for Strictly's Gorka Marquez!

Gemma Atkinson has paid a touching tribute to her partner Gorka Marquez while reflecting on their time in lockdown together. Gemma and Gorka met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, and welcomed their first child, daughter Mia, in July 2019. It's clear their bond is stronger than ever. Gemma, 35, took to Instagram on Tuesday night to share a snapshot showing the couple cosying up together for a selfie. She wrote: "Since me and Gorks got together our whole relationship has technically been long distance. The first year living in separate cities followed by us moving in together but his tours and Strictly taking him away for weeks at a time. He was away on tour for 3wks when Mia was just 2 days old. I keep reminding myself of that in this lockdown.

Gemma and Gorka first met on Strictly in 2017

"Although the circumstances aren't great for anyone, we're never going to get this length of time together in one go again. Ever. We're making the most of it and yes its kind of annoying when he watches Spanish news really loud because they talk SO fast. but I'm glad that he's my 'cell mate' in all of this. I wouldn't be locked down with anyone else."

Bilbao-born Gorka, 29, was quick to respond to her message. "I LOVE YOU!! ps: not as loud as your 3hr chat with mum," he joked. A number of his Strictly colleagues also replied, with stars including Karen Hauer, Oti Mabuse, Neil Jones and Amy Dowden all sharing love heart emojis.

Members of the public also commented in their droves. One wrote: "Completely agree, my boy was born 4 weeks premature and my husband was due to go back to work the day this all started properly and now we have been able to isolate as a family and get to know our little boy x." A second added: "I said exactly the same thing about being in lockdown with my hubby atm! We are expecting a baby in July and whilst I would never wish this on anyone, I'm making the most of all our time together before life changes!! Also I'm not missing the really early alarm and the long commute each day!! Xx."