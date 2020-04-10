Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez have told their followers that they are cherishing every single moment with their little girl Mia during the coronavirus lockdown. In a heartfelt post, shared on Instagram on Thursday, the radio presenter confessed that their baby daughter has been keeping her motivated to stay fit. "Time with Mia during lockdown has been exhaustingly wonderful," Gemma wrote alongside a series of heartwarming photos. "She's kept me active without me even realising!"

Gemma Atkinson shared this lovely snap with baby Mia

Discussing how she is maintaining her fitness routine at home, she added: "I've kept on top of my training because it mentally makes me feel good, we're extremely fortunate to have our gym and I never take that for granted." She added: "From yoga, meditation, HIIT, you just need a little space and a little determination! Keep moving! Your body will thank you for it." Elsewhere, Gorka shared his own post and remarked: "Cosy sunsets with my princess."

MORE: Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson post cute photo of Mia showing off her Spanish roots

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson talks to us about life as a mum

Gemma and Gorka met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, and welcomed their first child, daughter Mia, in July 2019. On Tuesday night, Gemma paid a touching tribute to her partner Gorka while reflecting on their time in lockdown together. "Since me and Gorks got together our whole relationship has technically been long distance," she wrote. "The first year living in separate cities followed by us moving in together but his tours and Strictly taking him away for weeks at a time. He was away on tour for 3wks when Mia was just 2 days old. I keep reminding myself of that in this lockdown.

MORE: Jamie Oliver reveals why wife Jools is driving him mad in sweet post

Doting dad Gorka also uploaded his own pictures with Mia

"Although the circumstances aren't great for anyone, we're never going to get this length of time together in one go again. Ever. We're making the most of it and yes its kind of annoying when he watches Spanish news really loud because they talk SO fast. but I'm glad that he's my 'cell mate' in all of this. I wouldn't be locked down with anyone else." Gorka, 29, was quick to respond to her message. "I LOVE YOU!! ps: not as loud as your 3hr chat with mum," he joked.

GALLERY: 6 celebrities in solo lockdown during coronavirus