On Sunday, Strictly star Gemma Atkinson shared a heartfelt message about the coronavirus and how grateful she is to be able to spend time with her young family. Taking to Instagram, the actress and radio presenter posted a photo of herself wearing a bikini top and denim shorts, sitting on a deserted beach on a sunny day. The snap was taken from behind and the star turned her head to look at the camera.

Gemma added a long caption to the picture, which began: "My Sunday thoughts... I feel sad that this virus is around, and I’m constantly thinking about & checking in with family & friends and hoping they are all ok. I’m heartbroken for those families who have lost people to this [expletive] virus. I can’t imagine their hurt & frustration. I’m sorry for all those people who have lost work & incomes & are now thinking about what’s next. Please don’t give up! I’m grateful I have a garden now more than ever. Sitting in it daily listening to the birds as opposed to just hanging the washing out has made me realise, it’s actually lovely."

Gemma posted to Instagram on Sunday

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant went on: "I’m grateful to be on lockdown with my family. Ollie & Norman have never wagged their tails as much & although Gorka’s tour, his cruises, and other tours are cancelled, the positive from that is Mia getting to see her Dad every day, which I know personally is a privilege denied to many. I hope in this time you have all connected with your family. I’m thankful for technology and FaceTime so I can speak to those family & friends that live alone, I know it’s harder for them…"

Gemma and Gorka met on the set of Strictly in 2017

After paying tribute to "Mother Nature", the 35-year-old wrote: "This situation has brought out people's true colours, and although a handful of those are being selfish & thinking only of themselves (I tell myself it’s because they’re scared) there’s been SO much good & kindness as well! That's what I try to focus on. Only the positives! I’m sending you all lots of love & positive vibes and I’m hopeful that If we all do our bit now and more so continue to do our bit the other side, we will get back to 'our normal'."

Dancer Gorka Marquez, with whom Gemma shares baby daughter Mia, was among the first to comment, posting a row of clapping hands emojis. Gemma's former Emmerdale co-star Sheree Murphy added a red heart emoji, and her other followers clearly appreciated her thoughtful post, too. Their comments included: "So much YES for this. This is exactly how I feel," and: "Such heartfelt comments, it’s so nice that people care. Thank you."

