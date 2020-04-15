Jennifer Garner has been trying to keep her children happy while in quarantine and her son Samuel's latest efforts to entertain himself have left her a little concerned! The 13 Going on 30 actress took to Instagram recently to share a photo of a poem that the eight-year-old had written about the coronavirus, which was signed under a pen name. The star wrote alongside the post: "Coronavirus, a haiku by Fitz B. Ireland. 'Coronavirus, we eat we sleep we stay home, thrilling it is NOT!' Things must be getting bleak when an 8-year-old boy adopts a pen name and voluntarily writes poetry." Jennifer also added the hashtag "hang in there mamas."

Jennifer Garner's son Samuel adopted a pen name for his coronavirus poem

The Alias star shares Samuel, and daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, with ex-husband Ben Affleck. The former couple have remained on good terms since their divorce, and their children split their time between their parents. While Jennifer and Ben are incredibly protective of their family's privacy, last month the mother-of-three revealed on Instagram that their son had been left upset after his school concert was cancelled as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. "There is a troll from Frozen in my house who is pretty broken up about everything," she wrote. The star wanted to help lift the spirits of people in similar situations and has since come up with the initiation, Hey Jen Look at Me, encouraging people around the world to send her their videos showcasing their talents.

The Alias star is a doting mum to three children

The Peppermint actress opened up about motherhood during an annual conference, INBOUND, held by HubSpot in Boston, where she was a panellist in October. She said: "I really can't complain about my kids. They're pretty awesome. They humour me. But I have chilled out and stopped trying to be my mum."

On having learnt to balance work and family life, she added: "It used to be [just] what you can get, first. You're just so grateful to have a job and leave the restaurant. And then it's what job would fit in the hiatus of Alias, and be just something different from what I was doing nine months a year. And then it became about how to surprise myself. I'm always driven by writing, so I do quirkier movies more than big, bold ones. Then it became about my kids' schedule and being pregnant and nursing and where my husband was working, and how to fit it all in. And now it's whether they can shoot in LA while my kids are in school."

