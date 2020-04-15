Kourtney Kardashian has jumped to her son Reign's defence after being told to cut his long hair by a follower on social media this week. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had shared some photos from her family's Easter celebrations on Instagram, and while the majority of the comments were positive, one naysayer wrote: "Cut your son's hair." The Poosh founder had the best response, replying: "Most gorgeous hair on earth, anyone who says otherwise ABCDEFG." Kourtney's fans also commented, with one writing: "He has gorgeous hair why would she cut it," while another added: "Do not cut that baby's glorious hair!"

This isn't the first time that Kourtney has spoken out about Reign's hair. In October, the star replied to a follower who had commented on a photo of her son, writing: "She really needs to cut his hair." However, the mother-of-three responded: "She really needs to not worry about kids that aren't her own. He is a happy boy." Kourtney shares Reign, five, Mason, ten, and Penelope, seven, with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. While the pair are no longer together, they remain on good terms, and live near each other in Los Angeles.The pair opened up about their experiences co-parenting in an interview with Poosh in 2019, where they opened up about the benefits as well as the areas that they want to improve.

Kourtney said: "I do think we are very lucky to be doing it this way and we can if we have an issue or something that, you know, one of the kids is going through, we can deal with it together. And, you know, nobody knows our kids better than us so to be able to do that together and like come up with solutions together, I think is, you know, there’s no better … like what else could you want."

On the biggest challenge they faced at the beginning of co-parenting, Scott revealed: "The biggest challenge with co-parenting, I mean I think the biggest challenge was just trying to figure out how we separate, you know, our relationship as friends and parents and still be on the same page and what’s I guess is like appropriate and what’s not."

Kourtney added that trying to keep the same rules in both houses was a challenge. The pair also admitted that they were lucky that they see each other most days and that they are flexible with plans. Kourtney said: "Another thing is that I think we're lucky that, you know, if you wanted to have dinner with the kids on a night that they're here, we figure it out. Like it's not a big deal. It's like come and like have dinner. Or anytime that the kids are at your house, I know that I can just go there. See them if I want to."

