Jennifer Garner has strong genes! The 13 Going on 30 actress looked identical to her daughter Violet, 14, in an old school photo published on the star's Instagram account over the weekend. Jennifer looked adorable with a full fringe and large glasses as she posed for a photo with two of her classmates. In the caption, the actress joked that she had never been prom queen, but that nerds had far more fun. Fans were quick to compare the star to her firstborn, with one writing: "Oh, hi Violet," while another wrote: "You should do a side by side with your oldest daughter!" A third added: "Seeing this makes me realise just how much your oldest child looks just like you!"

Jennifer Garner's school photo looked just like her daughter Violet

As well as Violet, Jennifer shares daughter Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, seven, with ex-husband Ben Affleck. The former couple have remained on good terms since their divorce, and are often pictured together with their children, who split their time between their parents. Ben – who is notoriously private about his family life - recently opened up about his battle with alcoholism during a two-part interview with Diane Sawyer for Good Morning America, and bravely spoke of his worries about letting his children down. "I really don't want my children to pay for my sins or to be afraid for me which is one of the hard parts of being the child of an alcoholic," he said. The A-list star continued: "I take some comfort in that I'm doing my very, very best and I hope that that is, you know, has to be good enough. It has to be. I don't really have a choice. I have to be the man I want to be at this point, I don't have any more room for failure of that kind."

Jennifer and her daughter Violet at the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Jennifer, meanwhile, opened up about motherhood during an annual conference, INBOUND, held by HubSpot in Boston, where she was a panellist in October. She said: "I really can't complain about my kids. They're pretty awesome. They humour me. But I have chilled out and stopped trying to be my mum."

On having learnt to balance work and family life, she added: "It used to be [just] what you can get, first. You're just so grateful to have a job, and leave the restaurant. And then it's what job would fit in the hiatus of Alias, and be just something different from what I was doing nine months a year. And then it became about how to surprise myself. I'm always driven by writing, so I do quirkier movies more than big, bold ones. Then it became about my kids' schedule, and being pregnant and nursing and where my husband was working, and how to fit it all in. And now it's whether they can shoot in LA while my kids are in school."

