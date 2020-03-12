Jennifer Garner goes to extreme levels to look after her children in hilarious new post The 13 Going on 30 actress is renowned for her tongue-in-cheek Instagram posts

Jennifer Garner may be a Hollywood star, but when it comes to parenting, she's the same as everyone else! The 13 Going on 30 actress shared a hilarious photo of herself relaxing outside on her balcony, wearing a pair of glasses over her sunglasses, in order to be able to see her three children. In the caption of the photo, the mother-of-three wrote: "Well, how else am I supposed to know which one's my kid?" Fans were quick to comment on Jennifer's post, with one writing: "I relate! Did that the other day!" while another wrote: "It's so come to this hasn't it! Also, do make it look so charming, so cheers to that!" A third added: "I've totally rocked the glasses on glasses too!"

Jennifer Garner's parenting hack is very relatable!

The Peppermint actress often shares tongue-in-cheek posts on her Instagram account, and has an impressive 8.7million followers. Jennifer regularly shares life hacks, as well as cooking videos taken from her kitchen, and adorable throwback photos from her childhood. While Jennifer is careful not to share pictures of her kids, she occasionally makes reference to them, and recently admitted that they were all too old to make arts and crafts with her, but that she still enjoyed doing them on her own regardless.

The Hollywood star is a doting mum to three children

Jennifer shares children Violet, 14, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, seven, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck. The couple have remained on good terms since their divorce and are often pictured attending events together with their kids. The star opened up about motherhood during an annual conference, INBOUND, held by HubSpot in Boston, where she was a panellist in October. She said: "I really can't complain about my kids. They're pretty awesome. They humour me. But I have chilled out and stopped trying to be my mum."

On having learnt to balance work and family life, she added: "It used to be [just] what you can get, first. You're just so grateful to have a job, and leave the restaurant. And then it's what job would fit in the hiatus of Alias, and be just something different from what I was doing nine months a year. And then it became about how to surprise myself. I'm always driven by writing, so I do quirkier movies more than big, bold ones. Then it became about my kids' schedule, and being pregnant and nursing and where my husband was working, and how to fit it all in. And now it's whether they can shoot in LA while my kids are in school."

