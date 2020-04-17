GMB's Ben Shephard reacts to Kate Garraway's heartbreaking post and reveals his family are also very ill

Kate Garraway's Good Morning Britain colleague, Ben Shephard, reacted to the moving post she shared on Friday morning about her husband Derek Draper's critical condition before sending her and her two children a supportive message.

Talking to the audience, Ben said: "Many of you are asking about Kate Garraway's husband Derek because many of you know he is in hospital, well Kate posted this on Instagram," he said before reading out her lengthy post with the help of co-presenter Ranvir Singh.

He then added: "So we are sending all our love and thoughts to Kate, Darcey and Billy and of course Derek. We're keeping our fingers crossed. And to all of you out there that are going through something like that."

The 42-year-old-presenter then went on to reveal that his family have also been touched by coronavirus. "It is heartbreaking, I've got family members that are very ill at the moment as well, and people that I know and friends that have lost friends and family. It just doesn't get any less painful."

GMB presenter Kate Garraway first revealed that her husband was in intensive care back in March. And on Friday, she told fans that he was "still in a deeply critical condition" but reassured them that there was still hope.

"From the bottom of my heart a billion thank yous to the extraordinary #nhsworkers whose skills, dedication and downright guts in the face of so much personal risk, are keeping my Derek alive, just as they are doing for thousands of covid patients. I'm afraid he is still in a deeply critical condition, but he is still here, which means there is hope."

She added: "Sending so much love and support to the thousands who have had that hope for their loved ones stolen by this hideous disease. You are not alone and I hope that helps give you strength to withstand the torture of grief. Thank you, too, to my own little band of "key workers", the neighbours who let off fireworks tonight for the #nhs, gave the Easter bunny a helping hand to make life feel a bit more normal for Darcey & Billy, those who have dropped off food, and friends family and all of you who have sent messages of love and support. It's such a comfort. We must all stand together. #clapthecarers #love #hope."