12 GMB hosts' unbelievable weddings: Kate Garraway's city nuptials, Ben Shephard's islet & more

When Good Morning Britain presenters have finished updating us about the daily news, many of them return home to their wives, husbands and families.

But how much do you actually know about Richard Madeley, Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway's personal relationships? We've pieced together the photos and details that past and present GMB stars have shared about their wedding days – all of which have been wildly different. Keep scrolling to see Ed Balls' beachside ceremony, Charlotte Hawkins' Cathedral wedding and more…

Kate Garraway

Kate has been married to former political advisor Derek Draper since September 2005, when the couple hosted a London ceremony in front of the likes of Strictly's Brendan Cole.

Mum-of-two Kate rocking a strapless Caroline Castigliano wedding dress with an embellished bodice and a fur-trimmed coat.

The couple were planning to renew their wedding vows in 2020 to mark their fifteenth anniversary, but Derek was hospitalised with the coronavirus.

Kate Garraway married Derek Draper on 10 September 2005

The TV star admitted to suffering an embarrassing blunder when she forgot about their anniversary in 2018, only to be reminded when Derek shared a sweet photo of them together. "When you are on your way home from a night out & you realise your husband has posted this wonderful thing on Facebook and you totally forgot it was your anniversary #fail. Do I sneak in quietly?!" Kate wrote on Instagram.

Ed Balls

Former Shadow Chancellor Ed Balls married his wife Yvette Cooper on 10 January 1998 at the Cavendish Hotel in Eastbourne. The newlyweds were pictured kissing next to the beach, with Yvette opting for an unconventional blue velvet dress with a statement collar – a departure from the traditional white bridal gown – and Ed wearing a coordinating blue shirt and tie.

He later opened up about rumours that he charged his wedding guests, telling the Daily Mail: "The Eastbourne hotel said, 'The normal room rate for a weekend off-season would be £50 a night bed and breakfast – but given that you’re going to have the whole wedding here, we’ll reduce the price to £20.'

"We said, 'Well, in that case, the reasonable thing for us to do is to reduce the room rate to £29 for guests and use the other £9 to help us pay for this expensive wedding.' We sold all the rooms. We were hard up and we had to make it work. I don’t regret it for a second."

Ben Shephard

Ben shared a collage of photos from his wedding in 2004

Ben Shephard married his wife Annie in March 2004, and he admitted on their thirteenth wedding anniversary it "still amazes" him that she agreed to marry him. Sharing a collage of photos from their wedding, Ben can be seen smiling as he holds hands with his new bride outside their church, while Annie looks gorgeous with a white faux fur jacket over her wedding dress.

Christine Lampard

Christine and Frank Lampard tied the knot at St Paul's Church

Christine Lampard, who regularly stands in for Lorraine in the holidays, married Frank Lampard in west London on 20 December 2015. The couple were joined by friends and family including Phillip Schofield, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, Louise and Jamie Redknapp, and Harry Redknapp – who is Frank's uncle. Their ceremony took place at St Paul's Church in Knightsbridge before a reception at private members' club The Arts Club.

Ranvir Singh

Ranvir shares son Tushaan with her ex-husband

While she has purposefully kept her love life out of the media, Ranvir Singh confirmed in 2019 that she had split from her ex-husband Ranjeet Singh Dehal. The former couple got married in 2012 and welcomed their son Tushaan the same year.

She revealed her son is the reason why she kept the details of her separation to herself. However, she hinted to GMB co-star Ben Shephard that the breakdown of their relationship may have been linked to incriminating messages on Ranjeet's phone.

Eamonn Holmes

The couple got married at The Elvetham hotel in 2010

Although he's known for presenting This Morning alongside his wife Ruth Langsford, Eamonn Holmes has also guest presented numerous episodes of GMB. The TV star recently celebrated his 11th wedding anniversary with Ruth, after the couple married on 26 June 2010 at The Elvetham Hotel in Hampshire. Photos shared with HELLO! Magazine show the pair giggling in the sunny garden with Ruth wearing a silk taffeta gown from Italian designer Angelina Colarusso.

Lorraine Kelly

Lorraine and her husband Steve got married on 5 September 1992

Lorraine Kelly, who hosts her live show after Good Morning Britain, has been married to husband Steve Smith for 28 years. The couple married on 5 September 1992, and Lorraine has often spoken out about her big day, admitting the one thing she regrets is her choice of wedding dress. "At my wedding, it was such a small one, it was wee, it really was," she said. "All I wanted was men in kilts and pipers. There was no real plan! It was very, very traditional. My dress... Uyuy-yuy. It was 1992 so it was kind of like a Princess Diana bouffant thing with big sleeves – oh God. We could all get in it! We could all fit in my dress. I've still got it."

Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan has shared several throwbacks to mark his wedding anniversary

Former GMB host Piers Morgan married journalist Celia Walden on 24 June 2010, in Swinbrook, Oxfordshire. To celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary in June 2020, Piers shared a throwback photo from their big day, writing: "10 years ago today. I made an honest woman of Celia. And her lawyers hoped it would never last! Happy anniversary to my considerably better half."

Richard Madeley

Richard and Judy's daughter Chloe's wedding in 2018

I'm A Celebrity star Richard Madeley was hired as Piers Morgan's replacement on the ITV breakfast show, but he previously presented the TV show Richard & Judy with his wife Judy Finnigan. The couple got married in 1986 and went on to welcome two children Jack and Chloe. Few details have been revealed about their big day, but the couple were pictured at their daughter Chloe's wedding with James Haskell in 2018.

Laura Tobin

This is my actual wedding dress-I wore it 2 film #loveisintheair for @GMB Want to take part?

Laura Tobin looked stunning on her wedding day in 2010

Weather presenter Laura married her husband Dean on Friday 13 October 2010. The beautiful bride wore a strapless gown for the occasion, and said that although it rained it was the "best day ever". She recycled her dress for GMB in 2016.

Charlotte Hawkins

Charlotte celebrating her anniversary with husband Mark

It's been over ten years since Charlotte Hawkins married her husband Mark Herbert, with whom she shares daughter Ella Rose. The popular presenter hasn't posted any snaps from her wedding day on social media, but their wedding photographer Barrie Downie shared a series of snaps that showed Charlotte looking beautiful in a strapless embellished wedding gown at Chichester Cathedral.

The couple celebrated their tenth anniversary in September 2018 with a family mini-break at the UK's top hotel, Raymond Blanc's Belmond Le Manoir Aux Quat'Saisons in Oxford.

Alex Beresford

Alex Beresford with then-wife Natalie

Meteorologist Alex Beresford has now split from his wife Natalie, with whom he shares son Cruz. Although he has kept details of their big day private, he did share a photo of them celebrating at another couple's wedding in 2018. Sadly, the pair parted ways in 2020.

