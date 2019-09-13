Good Morning Britain host Ben Shephard makes awkward blunder on live TV Good Morning Britain

Good Morning Britain host Ben Shephard really put his foot in it on Friday. He and co-presenter Kate Garraway were discussing Simon Cowell's use of Botox, and for the episode the pair were joined by influencer Ashley James. Speaking about Simon's use of the treatment, Ashley said: "I think he said he did it too much back then, I can’t confirm or deny whether or not he does now." Ben responded by asking Ashley: "Is that because your face doesn't move either?" Uh-oh!

Ashley, clearly taken aback by the comment, asked: "What are you saying?" Of course, lovely Kate jumped in to stick up for the ex Made in Chelsea star, telling Ben: "Her face moves! Her bones are barely formed she's so young. She hasn't got a wrinkle on her, goodness me!"

Ashley predicted trouble was ahead! She shared this snap to Instagram before the show aired

In a new interview Simon Cowell poked fun at himself and fellow Britain's Got Talent host Amanda Holden, admitting that they might have had too much Botox over the years. Speaking to The Mirror, Simon said: "I love watching the 'Botox years'. All of us are like, 'Christ, we had a lot that year. Not so much that year… maybe a bit too much that year.' You know, the old clips of us are hysterical. Amanda's always like, 'What was I thinking?' I said, 'Well, I don't look a lot better.' I look all right now, but certain years it was like, 'Wow,' I don't know what was going on."

Simon Cowell addressed his and Amanda's Botox use

In the past, Amanda has also spoken frankly about her use of Botox, admitting that after filming Wild at Heart in South Africa, she treated herself to a bit of wrinkle-busting: "Yes, I have had Botox. I was constantly frowning in the sun. I noticed crow's feet coming and that's when I had it."

But since giving birth to her daughter Hollie in 2012 Amanda hasn't gone near the treatment. She explained: "Everybody knows that in the past, yes, I've talked about having Botox. I've not gone under the knife or had any injections. Since spending too much time in intensive care after nearly losing a baby, I've not gone under the knife or had any injections."

