GMB's Kate Garraway reveals husband Derek Draper is still in a deeply critical condition

Kate Garraway shared another moving video as she joined her children Darcey and Bill to support the #ClapForOurCarers campaign for a third week in a row on Thursday evening. The Good Morning Britain presenter stood at her front door to applaud NHS staff helping to fight coronavirus across the UK, and told fans that her husband remained critically ill.

"From the bottom of my heart a billion thank yous to the extraordinary #nhsworkers whose skills, dedication and downright guts in the face of so much personal risk, are keeping my Derek alive, just as they are doing for thousands of covid patients. I'm afraid he is still in a deeply critical condition, but he is still here, which means there is hope."

She added: "Sending so much love and support to the thousands who have had that hope for their loved ones stolen by this hideous disease. You are not alone and I hope that helps give you strength to withstand the torture of grief. Thank you, too, to my own little band of "key workers", the neighbours who let off fireworks tonight for the #nhs, gave the Easter bunny a helping hand to make life feel a bit more normal for Darcey & Billy, those who have dropped off food, and friends family and all of you who have sent messages of love and support. It's such a comfort. We must all stand together. #clapthecarers #love #hope."

It has been a particularly challenging time for Kate and her family, following her husband Derek Draper's admission to hospital in March. Derek has been in intensive care for over two weeks, and on Tuesday, Kate's colleague Piers Morgan revealed he is still "seriously ill".

On Friday, Kate released a new statement concerning her husband's health, saying that it has been an "excruciatingly worrying time" for her family. The 52-year-old's co-star Ben Shephard delivered her message on GMB and on Instagram.

A part of her statement read: "Derek remains in intensive care and is still very ill. I'm afraid it remains an excruciatingly worrying time. The NHS team who have been working on him have all been extraordinary and I know that it's only their professionalism, dedication and bravery that has kept Derek with us so far. I also know that they're working just as hard on all the patients in their care."

Kate and Derek have been married since 2005

Kate continued: "It's hard to find the right words because thank you alone isn't enough but I do thank them because I know Derek would if he could." Turning her attention to her fans for their ongoing support, she added: "I also want to say thank you so so much to everyone who has sent messages of support, I'm sorry that I haven't been able to respond to them, but I hope you will understand I’m focusing on Derek and my family right now. However, in quieter moments, I am seeing them and they are so comforting and wonderful to read."

