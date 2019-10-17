Good Morning Britain's Kate Garraway leaves fans in hysterics after sharing video of herself stretching The moment was inspired by Kate Beckinsale

Good Morning Britain's Kate Garraway has left her followers in stitches after sharing a hilarious moment from Thursday's Good Morning Britain, involving co-host Ben Shephard. Attempting to re-enact actress Kate Beckinsale's now-infamous post-training session Instagram post, in which she shows off her impressive flexibility, Kate decided to demonstrate that she, too, was flexible – with the help of Ben and a mannequin's leg.

Ben said to Kate: "We thought Kate maybe you could try and recreate that. Are you that supple?" before the 44-year-old appears to lift Kate's leg right above her head. It's then revealed that Ben was actually using the leg of a mannequin, and the two can't contain their giggles, with Kate, 52, adding: "That's a lovely stretch." The duo then realised they had snapped one of the mannequin's legs off, and Susanna Reid was left in floods of tears.

Kate shared the moment on her Instagram

Viewers flocked to Instagram to express just how hilarious they had found the moment. One wrote: "This was hysterical this morning," and many more replying to the video with things such as: "This is just too funny," and "You two are the best."

Known for being hilarious, on Monday Kate poked fun at her ex-Strictly partner Anton du Beke. After hearing that Anton had suggested his current partner, EastEnders Emma Barton, would be better than any other celebrity he had danced with on the show, Kate jokingly told HELLO!: "I was absolutely outraged by Anton saying Emma was better than all of his past partners. Surely when we scored two for the Paso Doble that's going to be a high point in any professional dancer's career. It's shocking!" she joked, before adding: "Emma is clearly going to be amazing and I really hope this year is Anton's year because he so deserves it."

MORE: Susanna Reid address Strictly fix claims after shock elimination

Kate performed in five West End shows in just one day

MORE: Piers Morgan takes break from Good Morning Britain amid calls for him to be fired

Kate spoke to HELLO! in the midst of a very busy week - she performed in five West End shows in just one day for charity! She started her marathon challenge as a cocktail-maker in BIG The Musical, before featuring as a parent in the finale of Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock The Musical and being serenaded by dancer 'Manny' in Magic Mike Live. She then joined Joe Sugg and the cast of Waitress at the Adelphi Theatre and took to the stage as a wedding guest in MAMMA MIA! - all to raise money for Global's Make Some Noise. "I've always wanted to do School of Rock and I would be on MAMMA MIA! every night of the week if I could," she told us, adding: "Magic Mike has its own unique draw."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.