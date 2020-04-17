This Morning's Martin Lewis takes on internet trolls to defend his wife from gold digger claims

Martin Lewis took on an internet troll on Thursday night after they had made an offensive remark about his wife Lara Lewington.

The money expert, who has been married to Lara since 2009 and with whom he shares daughter Sapphire, was quick to fight back after a Twitter user referred to his wife as a gold digger in a now deleted message. "I know you think it's a joke, but actually it's offensive both to me and my wife - you're accusing her of being a gold digger," he told the user.

He added: "We've been together for 15 since way before MSE was owt big. And the mutual support and love we give each other is part of where we both are now."

Martin, 47, and Lara have been married since May 2009. Lara, 40, is a TV presenter, journalist and former weather presenter. Since 2011, she has worked as a reporter on BBC's Click, and is also the technology columnist for Woman magazine. The couple share one child together, daughter Sapphire, who was born in 2012. In a blog post written shortly after her birth, Martin, who is notoriously private when it comes to family life, shared: "Her name is Sapphire Susan Lewis and while she weighs a wee 6lb 6oz, her weight in joy is immeasurable. Last night was her first one at home and it was quite exhausting (I think she's operating in a US time zone for some reason), though worth every second.

"Mrs MSE and I would like to thank everyone who has sent their best wishes. We're overwhelmed and feel very fortunate at the volume of messages, though I'm sure you’ll forgive us not responding individually, as at the moment we're going to spend our time concentrating on feeding, cuddling and nappies. Many of you have asked to see a picture. I hope you'll understand that we've decided not to put any pictures of her in the public space. Though for a description, I can say without any fear of contradiction, she is quite the most beautiful baby I have ever seen."