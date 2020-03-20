Martin Lewis fans were left concerned after the money-saving expert took to TV on Thursday night and appeared to be suffering from a cough. Martin, who is perhaps best known for his appearances on This Morning, received many concerned tweets, prompting the journalist to take to Twitter and reassure his followers that he is in good health and not suffering from coronavirus symptoms. The 47-year-old tweeted: "To the many who've asked about my little cough on air last night: I've been up since 7.30, not coughed once, no temperature and feel fine. Though I am going to be off social media and just take my pace down today – to get some headspace – until Chancellor's announcement."

The TV star also addressed his cough on Thursday night as soon as coming off air, writing: "Hi folks. Hope the show went down OK. Obviously we were stripped down to the bones, but I think it's important. And as for my cough – it's just a little tickle (I hope not) consistent. But what a time to start!"

Martin addressed his fans' concerns on Twitter

Although Martin has thankfully not been affected by COVID-19, the number of celebrities and well known figures that have continues to grow. So far, the likes of Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Karl von Habsburg, the Archduke of Austria, have tested positive for the virus, while Gordon Ramsay has announced restaurant closures and the likes of Emma Stone and Princess Beatrice have had to either postpone or make changes to upcoming wedding plans.

What's more, many major events have been cancelled across the UK, including Glastonbury and one of the Queen's favourite events - the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

On Thursday show director Simon Brooks-Ward said: “Following government guidelines stating that mass gatherings will not be supported by emergency services and recent announcements regarding social distancing, it is with enormous regret that we have reluctantly taken the decision to cancel Royal Windsor Horse Show, Royal Windsor Endurance and the Edwardian Pageant."

