James Jordan gives update on dad's heartbreaking condition in hospital 

James Jordan has opened up about how his dad Allan is doing after being admitted to hospital following a second stroke. The HELLO! columnist said he was staying positive for his father, who has since also been diagnosed with COVID-19.

James' dad Allan is currently in hospital

He said: "He's not great. I'm staying positive because I know what he's like, he's a fighter. When he talks to you he knows [he's not well], he says, 'I know I'm not right.' I can tell he's fighting. He's doing all the right things but there's only so much you can do because they found another bleed on his brain, and then he got quite a bad infection on his arm from his cannula so they put him on antibiotics. But even when I speak to him he says, 'Oh I'm okay, I'll be fine.' He's actually more concerned about my mum, my sister and me than he is for himself.

The new dad continued: "It's hard to communicate with him but he rang my mum this morning and he didn't ring us because he said he didn't want to wake the baby up, so he is maybe getting his bearings a little bit. But then you ask him a question, he gets confused. But slowly, slowly. He's got a long way to go so finger's crossed." Since speaking to HELLO!, James confirmed that his dad had also been diagnosed with coronavirus, tweeting: "Just when you think things couldn’t get any worse! After being in hospital for nearly two weeks after his stroke my dad has now tested positive to coronavirus... God, please give my dad a break."

James and Ola recently welcomed their first child

James, who recently welcomed baby Ella with his wife Ola in February, said he hadn't wanted to celebrate his birthday amid the circumstances, explaining: "I said I'd hold off until I get to be with all my family. It was sad because my dad couldn't be part of it, but my sister had already got me a cake in the fridge and cards and everything and Ola put candles on the cake and we went on the Houseparty app with my mum, my sister, her children, my friends, and they all sang happy birthday to me."

