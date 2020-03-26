Just days after he admitted he was "struggling" to cope with a newborn baby and an ill father, it has now been revealed that former Strictly Come Dancing star James Jordan has still found time to do something sweet. The professional dancer, who welcomed a little girl with wife Ola in February, retweeted a fan's message, which revealed he spent some time with stroke victims in hospital following his own dad's stroke earlier this month. "How is your father James? And I want publicly thank you for visiting all the stroke victims in Medway Hospital two weeks ago," the comment read. "It really brought them some cheer. My aunty was one of them."

WATCH: At home with James and Ola Jordan

Sharing the appreciation, James replied: "He's doing better day by day, thank you. I hope your Aunty is ok xxx. Let's have a game of golf once this madness is over." Fans of the star rushed to heap praise on his act of kindness, with one saying: "Well done James. You have a reputation as being a bit abrasive. But more importantly you have good heart." Another simply wrote: "So lovely."

It's been a week since James announced that his dad Alan had been released from hospital. "In a world which is very scary right now we've had some personal good news," he tweeted. "My dad has finally come out of hospital." The dad-of-one added: "He's not quite there yet but I'm sure he will continue to get better. Once again I thank you for all your prayers and messages #StaySafe #LoveToYouAll."

The couple welcomed a little girl last month

Just two days before, James touched upon his struggle amid the ongoing coronavirus. "Trying to juggle a newborn with wife who is still recovering, my dad in hospital and the coronavirus," he said. "I would like to think I'm a strong person but I'm going to admit it's the most stressful time of my life." He continued: "I'm still thinking of all of you. We must all stay safe AND #BeKind."

Although he spent several days at his dad's hospital bedside while Ola recovered and looked after their little girl, he has made up for lost time by taking his baby for low-key walks. The couple, who have been married for 16 years, shared their baby joy exclusively with HELLO! in February, saying: "Our lives are finally complete, we now have the family we've waited so long for!"

