James Jordan shares heartache after father is diagnosed with coronavirus

James Jordan has revealed his father Alan has contracted coronavirus following his second stroke. The former Strictly Come Dancing star, who became a first-time dad in February, took to his Twitter page on Thursday morning to share the sad news with his fans, writing: "Just when you think things couldn't get any worse! After being in hospital for nearly two weeks after his stroke my dad has now tested positive to coronavirus."

However, James' dad is also suffering from cellulitis, which is a painful bacterial skin infection. "He is also fighting an infection he recently got in his arm (cellulitis)," he added. "God, please give my dad a break. StayAtHome." Opening up about his close bond with his father, the professional dancer shared: "My dad has always been my hero. When I spoke to him he was more worried about my mum, sister and family. He kept saying, 'Don't worry about me, I've got this.'

"The sad thing is today he was supposed to be transferred to another hospital where he would have a TV. He was so excited." Since welcoming his baby daughter Ella with wife Ola earlier this year, James' dad has suffered two strokes and has been hospitalised on two separate occasions.

In their latest column with HELLO!, the professional dancers revealed that Ella has been the light in their lives during this difficult time. "I had a reality check the other day because I had a bit of a meltdown and Ola said, 'You've got to stay strong for your baby,'" said James. Ola then added: "Yeah, we don't want you getting ill and going into hospital. We need you to look after us!"

James is now a doting dad to baby Ella

James further explained: "Ella's the one thing that is keeping us going, she's keeping us busy. Time flies around the baby. I don't want to be doom and gloom but in our life at the moment, Ella is the one joy. She's been a breath of fresh air. I think without her in my life at the moment I'd be even more of a mess. I know I have to be strong for her. She's been a little pickle."

