James Jordan has confirmed the heartbreaking news that his dad had suffered a second stroke nearly a month after his first one back in March. The former Strictly Come Dancing star confirmed the sad news on Twitter on Sunday night while encouraging people to stay indoors and help save lives amid the coronavirus pandemic.

James and his wife Ola recently welcomed their first child together

He wrote: "I have a broken heart again as my dad has been rushed back to hospital after suffering another stroke. I would love to go & see him & hold his hand but no-one can. Or go and hug my mum. Yet people think it’s ok to go to parks to sunbathe etc. Stay at home you selfish idiots!" His sister, Kelly, also tweeted about their dad, writing: "We’ll all be together soon! Our dad is strong." James retweeted her message, writing: "Love you sis."

READ: James and Ola Jordan talk struggle of finding formula for baby Ella - and the amazing friend who helped them out

James tweeted the heartbreaking news

His father was previously at home having recovered from his first stroke enough to leave the hospital on 19 March. James wrote an update on Twitter at the time which read: "In a world which is very scary right now we've had some personal good news. My dad has finally come out of hospital. He's not quite there yet but I'm sure he will continue to get better. Once again I thank you for all your prayers and messages #StaySafe #LoveToYouAll."

READ: New dad James Jordan's sweet act of kindness revealed following father's stroke

The new dad-of-one, who welcomed his first child with wife Ola back in February, opened up about having a newborn and an ill father in hospital amid the lockdown, writing: "I would like to think I'm a strong person but I'm going to admit it's the most stressful time of my life. I'm still thinking of all of you. We must all stay safe AND #BeKind."